17006 Brickellbush Court

patio / balcony fireplace game room

If only the best will do! The beautiful two-story Terrazzo plan by Lennar features an inviting front porch and welcoming entry foyer, an open family room with a fireplace and open island kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The family room features abundant windows that provide plenty of natural lighting and access to the covered rear patio. The 1st floor Master Suite has luxurious Master Bath w/ Dual Sinks, Tub & separate Shower. The 2nd floor features 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large game room. Easy access down walking path along the east side of home that leads to children's bus stop pickup and to the nearest neighborhood pocket park. Conveniently located near the community mail box.