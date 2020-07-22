All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17006 Brickellbush Court

17006 Brickellbush · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17006 Brickellbush, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
If only the best will do! The beautiful two-story Terrazzo plan by Lennar features an inviting front porch and welcoming entry foyer, an open family room with a fireplace and open island kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The family room features abundant windows that provide plenty of natural lighting and access to the covered rear patio. The 1st floor Master Suite has luxurious Master Bath w/ Dual Sinks, Tub & separate Shower. The 2nd floor features 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large game room. Easy access down walking path along the east side of home that leads to children's bus stop pickup and to the nearest neighborhood pocket park. Conveniently located near the community mail box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have any available units?
17006 Brickellbush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 17006 Brickellbush Court currently offering any rent specials?
17006 Brickellbush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 Brickellbush Court pet-friendly?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court offer parking?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not offer parking.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have a pool?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not have a pool.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have accessible units?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17006 Brickellbush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17006 Brickellbush Court does not have units with air conditioning.
