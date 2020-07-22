All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:27 PM

16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive

16214 Big Sandy Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16214 Big Sandy Creek Dr, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This recent new construction home has it all. 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths welcomes you home with a long foyer that leads into the family room with soaring ceilings and a beautiful curved staircase. The open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, pot filler, double ovens and LED under cabinet lighting. The large covered patio includes prewiring and a gas stub out just waiting for your outdoor kitchen. The Master suite has his/her closets, dual sinks/shower heads and a garden tub. Over $35k in upgrades that include engineered wood floors throughout the entire home. The backyard space is perfect to build your own oasis. Call for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have any available units?
16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have?
Some of 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
