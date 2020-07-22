16214 Big Sandy Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

This recent new construction home has it all. 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths welcomes you home with a long foyer that leads into the family room with soaring ceilings and a beautiful curved staircase. The open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, pot filler, double ovens and LED under cabinet lighting. The large covered patio includes prewiring and a gas stub out just waiting for your outdoor kitchen. The Master suite has his/her closets, dual sinks/shower heads and a garden tub. Over $35k in upgrades that include engineered wood floors throughout the entire home. The backyard space is perfect to build your own oasis. Call for your private showing!