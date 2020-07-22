All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
15502 Meadow Village Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:15 PM

15502 Meadow Village Drive

15502 Meadow Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15502 Meadow Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
Functional 3 to 4 Bedroom home on a Beautiful corner lot in Copperfield with NO CARPET. Covered Front Porch, Open floor plan with Wood Floors throughout, Formal Living & Dining, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Kitchen with Tile Floors & Breakfast Area. Extra Room could be a Bedroom or Office or Game Room. Alarm system. Large Backyard with Beautiful Landscaping and Deck. Sprinkler System in Front and Back. Close & Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Major Highways & More. Call for a Private Viewing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have any available units?
15502 Meadow Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have?
Some of 15502 Meadow Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15502 Meadow Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15502 Meadow Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 Meadow Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15502 Meadow Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15502 Meadow Village Drive offers parking.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15502 Meadow Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have a pool?
No, 15502 Meadow Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15502 Meadow Village Drive has accessible units.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15502 Meadow Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15502 Meadow Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15502 Meadow Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
