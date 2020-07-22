15502 Meadow Village Drive

Amenities

Functional 3 to 4 Bedroom home on a Beautiful corner lot in Copperfield with NO CARPET. Covered Front Porch, Open floor plan with Wood Floors throughout, Formal Living & Dining, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Kitchen with Tile Floors & Breakfast Area. Extra Room could be a Bedroom or Office or Game Room. Alarm system. Large Backyard with Beautiful Landscaping and Deck. Sprinkler System in Front and Back. Close & Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Major Highways & More. Call for a Private Viewing Today!