15314 Wild Timber Trail

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

15314 Wild TImber in Fairfield - Gorgeous home in Fairfield Village on a private cup-de sac lot! This beautiful home opens up to an elegant foyer with a private study off of the entry and a 2-Story den with custom archways that will lead you into the lovely living area with high ceilings, neutral paint, and stone fireplace! Off of the living area are the kitchen & breakfast areas. The kitchen boasts 42'' cabinets, tile flooring, and a breakfast bar. The Master suite is located downstairs off of the living area and features an inverted tray ceiling, double sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Upstairs you will find large gameroom & 3 spacious bedrooms and another full bath! Enjoy the great backyard made for entertaining and play! Don't miss out on this gem!



(RLNE3661055)