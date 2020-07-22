All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 15314 Wild Timber Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
15314 Wild Timber Trail
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:38 AM

15314 Wild Timber Trail

15314 Wild Timber Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15314 Wild Timber Trail, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
15314 Wild TImber in Fairfield - Gorgeous home in Fairfield Village on a private cup-de sac lot! This beautiful home opens up to an elegant foyer with a private study off of the entry and a 2-Story den with custom archways that will lead you into the lovely living area with high ceilings, neutral paint, and stone fireplace! Off of the living area are the kitchen & breakfast areas. The kitchen boasts 42'' cabinets, tile flooring, and a breakfast bar. The Master suite is located downstairs off of the living area and features an inverted tray ceiling, double sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Upstairs you will find large gameroom & 3 spacious bedrooms and another full bath! Enjoy the great backyard made for entertaining and play! Don't miss out on this gem!

(RLNE3661055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have any available units?
15314 Wild Timber Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have?
Some of 15314 Wild Timber Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15314 Wild Timber Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15314 Wild Timber Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15314 Wild Timber Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15314 Wild Timber Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15314 Wild Timber Trail offers parking.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15314 Wild Timber Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have a pool?
Yes, 15314 Wild Timber Trail has a pool.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have accessible units?
No, 15314 Wild Timber Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15314 Wild Timber Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15314 Wild Timber Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15314 Wild Timber Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine