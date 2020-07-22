All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:29 AM

15010 Willow Branch Drive

15010 Willow Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15010 Willow Branch Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome home to 15010 Willow Branch Dr, a stylish, 1.5 story home, located in Heatherwood Village. This home has had many upgrades (please see attached document for upgrades made to the home and property). New roof, vents and flashing-2016 along with a 23,000 watt generator. You will not be without electricity in this home! 2018 improvements include: new floors, remodeled baths, kitchen, new AC and condensing unit and many others!This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home features an island kitchen, large dining and family room and many upgrades. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and master bath with tub and shower. The sight lines from the kitchen overlook the family room and dining room. An office space upstairs and a converted garage for a studio or man-cave, craft room; you decide! Conveniently located near 249 with an abundance of shopping, entertainment and medical facilities. Please view the video tour. Come see this beautiful home that will be perfect for your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have any available units?
15010 Willow Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have?
Some of 15010 Willow Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15010 Willow Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15010 Willow Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15010 Willow Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15010 Willow Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15010 Willow Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15010 Willow Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 15010 Willow Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15010 Willow Branch Drive has accessible units.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15010 Willow Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15010 Willow Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15010 Willow Branch Drive has units with air conditioning.
