15010 Willow Branch Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome home to 15010 Willow Branch Dr, a stylish, 1.5 story home, located in Heatherwood Village. This home has had many upgrades (please see attached document for upgrades made to the home and property). New roof, vents and flashing-2016 along with a 23,000 watt generator. You will not be without electricity in this home! 2018 improvements include: new floors, remodeled baths, kitchen, new AC and condensing unit and many others!This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home features an island kitchen, large dining and family room and many upgrades. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and master bath with tub and shower. The sight lines from the kitchen overlook the family room and dining room. An office space upstairs and a converted garage for a studio or man-cave, craft room; you decide! Conveniently located near 249 with an abundance of shopping, entertainment and medical facilities. Please view the video tour. Come see this beautiful home that will be perfect for your family!