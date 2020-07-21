All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14915 Opera House Row Drive

14915 Opera House Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14915 Opera House Row Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. With high ceilings and an open floor plan this is the perfect place to call home! Features include a large family room with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast area, spacious kitchen with granite countertops/tile backsplash, and a study off the entry way! Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower! LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have any available units?
14915 Opera House Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have?
Some of 14915 Opera House Row Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 Opera House Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14915 Opera House Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 Opera House Row Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14915 Opera House Row Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive offer parking?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have a pool?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 Opera House Row Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 Opera House Row Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
