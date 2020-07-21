All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14631 Windwood Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14631 Windwood Park Lane
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:16 PM

14631 Windwood Park Lane

14631 Windwood Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14631 Windwood Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Situated in the quiet community of Cypress Mill Park, this gorgeous home features high ceilings, wood flooring, a fireplace in the living room, and an island kitchen with a tile backsplash. Unwind in the private master bathroom, complete with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Spend a quiet day relaxing on the patio. Located less than 2 miles north of Cy-Fair Town Center, residents are never too far away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy easy access to Tomball and The Energy Corridor via U.S. 290. Students attend top-rated schools in Cy-Fair ISD. This home is exactly what youve been searching for call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have any available units?
14631 Windwood Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have?
Some of 14631 Windwood Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14631 Windwood Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14631 Windwood Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14631 Windwood Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14631 Windwood Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14631 Windwood Park Lane offers parking.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14631 Windwood Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14631 Windwood Park Lane has a pool.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14631 Windwood Park Lane has accessible units.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14631 Windwood Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14631 Windwood Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14631 Windwood Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine