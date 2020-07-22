All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14426 Hillard Green Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14426 Hillard Green Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14426 Hillard Green Ln

14426 Hillard Green Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14426 Hillard Green Lane, Harris County, TX 77047

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
14426 Hillard Green Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing. MAKE READY IN PROGRESS

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1615
Security Deposit: $1415
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1830
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Extras: Come take a look at this wonderful 2 story home in a great location near downtown, medical center, and sports complexes! Nice amount of natural lighting from all the windows throughout. The spacious kitchen features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Your home has both a formal dining and breakfast area as well. 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full baths.Tile flooring throughout for an easy clean! 2 car attached garage and many amenities more! This beauty also has nice easy access to beltway 8, HWY 288 and much more! APPLY NOW THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have any available units?
14426 Hillard Green Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have?
Some of 14426 Hillard Green Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14426 Hillard Green Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14426 Hillard Green Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14426 Hillard Green Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14426 Hillard Green Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14426 Hillard Green Ln offers parking.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14426 Hillard Green Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have a pool?
No, 14426 Hillard Green Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have accessible units?
No, 14426 Hillard Green Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14426 Hillard Green Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14426 Hillard Green Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14426 Hillard Green Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093
Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine