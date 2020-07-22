Amenities

14426 Hillard Green Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing. MAKE READY IN PROGRESS



Price: $1615

Security Deposit: $1415

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1830

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator



Extras: Come take a look at this wonderful 2 story home in a great location near downtown, medical center, and sports complexes! Nice amount of natural lighting from all the windows throughout. The spacious kitchen features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Your home has both a formal dining and breakfast area as well. 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full baths.Tile flooring throughout for an easy clean! 2 car attached garage and many amenities more! This beauty also has nice easy access to beltway 8, HWY 288 and much more! APPLY NOW THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG!



No Pets Allowed



