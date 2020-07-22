All apartments in Harris County
13526 Ryan Landing Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13526 Ryan Landing Drive

13526 Ryan Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13526 Ryan Landing Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,703 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4593805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have any available units?
13526 Ryan Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have?
Some of 13526 Ryan Landing Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 Ryan Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13526 Ryan Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 Ryan Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 Ryan Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13526 Ryan Landing Drive has units with air conditioning.
