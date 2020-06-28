12903 Carlaris Court

Amenities

*DID NOT FLOOD* Beautiful spacious home in this calm Mckendree Park subdivision. Easy access to 290 W & Sam Houston Tollway. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & 1 study room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Tile/Hardwood floors in main areas and bedrooms also include recently installed hardwood floors. High ceilings. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Living room area has speakers installed in ceiling for surround sound. Nice sized fenced backyard roomy enough to add a playset. School, neighborhood play place, and jogging trail is right around the corner.