Harris County, TX
12611 Ridgelow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12611 Ridgelow Lane

12611 Ridgelow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12611 Ridgelow Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Cute 2 bedroom home in established Tallow Wood Subdivision. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light give an open feel throughout the living areas. The common areas, bedrooms, and hallway have all been updated with new flooring and the kitchen, entry and bathroom have matching ceramic tile. The kitchen and adjoining dining room both have full windows for an airy feel. Lots of cute country style cabinetry and updated black appliances in the kitchen make an inviting work space for the chef in the family. This home has easy access to Hwy 6 and 249 making for an easy commute to work. This area hold tons of shopping and dining an is in close proximity to Willowbrook Mall. Zoned to highly sought after Cypress Fairbanks schools. This home is recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in!

1 Year

2 Car Garage
Alarm System Not Monitored
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Climate Control
Clubhouse
Dining In Living/Great Room
Disposal
Driveway Parking
Electric Heating
Fence
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Front Yard
Garage
Heating
Internet Ready
Master Bedroom
Open Design
Oven
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Stove
Traditional Style
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have any available units?
12611 Ridgelow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have?
Some of 12611 Ridgelow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12611 Ridgelow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12611 Ridgelow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 Ridgelow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12611 Ridgelow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12611 Ridgelow Lane offers parking.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12611 Ridgelow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have a pool?
No, 12611 Ridgelow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have accessible units?
No, 12611 Ridgelow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12611 Ridgelow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12611 Ridgelow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12611 Ridgelow Lane has units with air conditioning.
