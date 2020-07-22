12611 Ridgelow Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking garage internet access

Cute 2 bedroom home in established Tallow Wood Subdivision. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light give an open feel throughout the living areas. The common areas, bedrooms, and hallway have all been updated with new flooring and the kitchen, entry and bathroom have matching ceramic tile. The kitchen and adjoining dining room both have full windows for an airy feel. Lots of cute country style cabinetry and updated black appliances in the kitchen make an inviting work space for the chef in the family. This home has easy access to Hwy 6 and 249 making for an easy commute to work. This area hold tons of shopping and dining an is in close proximity to Willowbrook Mall. Zoned to highly sought after Cypress Fairbanks schools. This home is recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in!



