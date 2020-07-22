12611 Ridgelow Lane

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom home in established Tallow Wood Subdivision. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light give an open feel throughout the living areas. The common areas, bedrooms, and hallway have all been updated with new flooring and the kitchen, entry and bathroom have matching ceramic tile. The kitchen and adjoining dining room both have full windows for an airy feel. Lots of cute country style cabinetry and updated black appliances in the kitchen make an inviting work space for the chef in the family. This home has easy access to Hwy 6 and 249 making for an easy commute to work. This area hold tons of shopping and dining an is in close proximity to Willowbrook Mall. Zoned to highly sought after Cypress Fairbanks schools. This home is recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in!
1 Year
2 Car Garage
Alarm System Not Monitored
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Climate Control
Clubhouse
Dining In Living/Great Room
Disposal
Driveway Parking
Electric Heating
Fence
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Front Yard
Garage
Heating
Internet Ready
Master Bedroom
Open Design
Oven
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Stove
Traditional Style
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Window Coverings