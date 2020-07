Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

FANTASTIC LAYOUT AND INVITING FLOORPLAN. THIS 3/2 IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND BATH TUB - DOUBLE SINKS AS WELL - AHH!! DID I MENTION NO BACK NEIGHBOORS? EASY ACCESS TO I10 AND GRAND PARWAY 99 - DO NOT MISS OUT THIS OPPORTUNITY - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!