Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for you! Built in 2014 and meticulously maintained this home is like new. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer is included. Near I-10, Grand Parkeway, Katy Mills Mall, Restaurants, Typhoon Texas, and much more. No back neighbors allow you to enjoy your back yard under your covered patio in privacy. Open kitchen to living room and massive gameroom perfect for entertaining. Turn key property and a must see before its gone. Schedule your showing today!