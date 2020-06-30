All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 PM

Bar Harbor Apartments

2601 North Repsdorph Road · (281) 346-9694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1524 · Avail. Sep 17

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Sep 10

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. Jul 22

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0704 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 1908 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 0710 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bar Harbor Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
package receiving
Bar Harbor Apartment Homes offers convenient access to everything within Seabrook including Kemah Boardwalk, the Seabrook Trail and Park System, and 11 miles of waterfront that make up the Bay Area. Wind down from the day in one of our newly redesigned apartments with sleek stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting and wood-inspired flooring. Retreat at the hot tub and pool or get in a workout at the gym. You deserve a great lifestyle at an affordable price at Bar Harbor!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months (the price is the same for 6-12 months.)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $35/month, Pest control $6/month (we also charge $9 for parcel pending)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Breed restrictions apply. please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Boat Parking Available at $35. Please call us for complete Parking information. Assigned surface lot $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bar Harbor Apartments have any available units?
Bar Harbor Apartments has 23 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bar Harbor Apartments have?
Some of Bar Harbor Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bar Harbor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bar Harbor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bar Harbor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments offers parking.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bar Harbor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments has a pool.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bar Harbor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bar Harbor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
