Bar Harbor Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill package receiving

Bar Harbor Apartment Homes offers convenient access to everything within Seabrook including Kemah Boardwalk, the Seabrook Trail and Park System, and 11 miles of waterfront that make up the Bay Area. Wind down from the day in one of our newly redesigned apartments with sleek stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting and wood-inspired flooring. Retreat at the hot tub and pool or get in a workout at the gym. You deserve a great lifestyle at an affordable price at Bar Harbor!