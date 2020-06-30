Bar Harbor Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 months (the price is the same for 6-12 months.)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $35/month, Pest control $6/month (we also charge $9 for parcel pending)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Breed restrictions apply. please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Boat Parking Available at $35. Please call us for complete Parking information. Assigned surface lot $35/month.