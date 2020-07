Amenities

Now available for lease. This stunning house and large lot will make the perfect home for you! Complete with wood look tile flooring throughout, new appliances, new granite countertops, fresh paint and new fixtures and finishes at every turn. This home is very open and spacious with large bedrooms and the bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, shower surrounds, granite countertops, new faucets and much more. Schedule your showing today to see this wonderful home!