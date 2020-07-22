11107 Bluewater Lagoon Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Gorgeous David Weekley one story with an open living floor plan, split plan with private luxurious master suite, fourth bedroom with ensuite full bath with large walk-in shower, study/dining or second living area, gourmet kitchen with large island, gas cooking, quartz counter tops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances, fridge included, kitchen, breakfast and family room provide a great open living space, second and third baths share second full bath, large utility room with folding shelve and extra storage, washer and dryer included, extended wood look tile in the living areas, neutral paint, extended covered patio with ceiling fans, close to Towne Lake Centre for shopping dining and entertainment, Cy-Fair schools, easy access to 290. Call today for a private showing.