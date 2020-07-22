All apartments in Harris County
11107 Bluewater Lagoon Circle
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:21 AM

11107 Bluewater Lagoon Circle

11107 Bluewater Lagoon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11107 Bluewater Lagoon Cir, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Gorgeous David Weekley one story with an open living floor plan, split plan with private luxurious master suite, fourth bedroom with ensuite full bath with large walk-in shower, study/dining or second living area, gourmet kitchen with large island, gas cooking, quartz counter tops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances, fridge included, kitchen, breakfast and family room provide a great open living space, second and third baths share second full bath, large utility room with folding shelve and extra storage, washer and dryer included, extended wood look tile in the living areas, neutral paint, extended covered patio with ceiling fans, close to Towne Lake Centre for shopping dining and entertainment, Cy-Fair schools, easy access to 290. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

