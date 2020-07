Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom with new granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, and a spacious backyard! Conveniently located to Beltway 8, 249, and 45. Pet Friendly! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Bridge Tower Homes does not advertise on Craigslist, 5 mile, Facebook Marketplace, or any other classified advertising services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.