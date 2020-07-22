10902 Fawnview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge on-site laundry parking pool garage online portal

Price: $2295

Security Deposit: $2095

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 3490

Bedroom: 5

Baths: 3.5

Heating: Central gas/Central electric

Cooling: Central gas/Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave



Extras: Come and make this high ceiling, open floor plan property your next home! You'll love this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath corner house. Its spacious open kitchen offers more than enough storage space between cabinets and granite counter-tops. Dining space comes with a wet bar and A FIREPLACE! Large master bedroom has an additional room and a huge master bath. Bedrooms upstairs with their own closets. Broad dining areas that allow plenty of sunlight in. Stylish baths with Jack and Jill vanities. Laundry room inside house with more storage space. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans throughout the house. Gorgeous tile, hardwood, and carpet floors. 2 car attached garage and cute ground pool perfect for fun and relaxing. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

