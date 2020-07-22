All apartments in Harris County
10902 Fawnview Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

10902 Fawnview Drive

10902 Fawnview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10902 Fawnview Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214995?source=marketing

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT & $200 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS ***

*** Now excepting Housing Section 8 Voucher***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-On sight Safety Inspections

Price: $2295
Security Deposit: $2095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 3490
Bedroom: 5
Baths: 3.5
Heating: Central gas/Central electric
Cooling: Central gas/Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave

Extras: Come and make this high ceiling, open floor plan property your next home! You'll love this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath corner house. Its spacious open kitchen offers more than enough storage space between cabinets and granite counter-tops. Dining space comes with a wet bar and A FIREPLACE! Large master bedroom has an additional room and a huge master bath. Bedrooms upstairs with their own closets. Broad dining areas that allow plenty of sunlight in. Stylish baths with Jack and Jill vanities. Laundry room inside house with more storage space. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans throughout the house. Gorgeous tile, hardwood, and carpet floors. 2 car attached garage and cute ground pool perfect for fun and relaxing. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have any available units?
10902 Fawnview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10902 Fawnview Drive have?
Some of 10902 Fawnview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 Fawnview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10902 Fawnview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 Fawnview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10902 Fawnview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10902 Fawnview Drive offers parking.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10902 Fawnview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10902 Fawnview Drive has a pool.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have accessible units?
No, 10902 Fawnview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 Fawnview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10902 Fawnview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10902 Fawnview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
