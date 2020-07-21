10155 Twila Springs Court

Amenities

Beautiful and immaculate with grand entry designer colors, crown molding, tile and wood downstairs carpet upstairs. Wood cabinets, large master with shower/garden tub. Large bedrooms with Spacious back yard. All appliances included, laundry in house. Minutes from 290, zoned to Cy-fair ISD and close to shopping centers and entertainment. This property is move in ready. Room sizes are approximate. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters will be delivered to your door for $10 per month.