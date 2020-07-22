10118 Barr Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in the sought after White Oak Falls community. Walking distance to CFISD schools! New HVAC installed in July. Features include a grand two story entrance, fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring in master suite,private study and upstairs, tile in Kitchen/Breakfast and utility and all baths. Enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen with beautiful painted cabinets, large island, and plenty of counter/cabinet space for storage. Private Master Retreat, Master Bath w/Double Sinks, Separate Oversize Tub and Shower with large walk in closet located on the first level. Second level includes a spacious game room, nice sized secondary bedrooms. Covered Patio, pool ready back yard. House has not flooded.