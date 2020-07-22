All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:51 AM

10118 Barr Lake Drive

10118 Barr Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Barr Lake Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in the sought after White Oak Falls community. Walking distance to CFISD schools! New HVAC installed in July. Features include a grand two story entrance, fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring in master suite,private study and upstairs, tile in Kitchen/Breakfast and utility and all baths. Enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen with beautiful painted cabinets, large island, and plenty of counter/cabinet space for storage. Private Master Retreat, Master Bath w/Double Sinks, Separate Oversize Tub and Shower with large walk in closet located on the first level. Second level includes a spacious game room, nice sized secondary bedrooms. Covered Patio, pool ready back yard. House has not flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have any available units?
10118 Barr Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have?
Some of 10118 Barr Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 Barr Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Barr Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Barr Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10118 Barr Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10118 Barr Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10118 Barr Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10118 Barr Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10118 Barr Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10118 Barr Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 Barr Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10118 Barr Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
