Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
10054 Sharpton Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

10054 Sharpton Drive

10054 Sharpton Drive
Location

10054 Sharpton Drive, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1272 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $131 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1141.

You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! The master bath features large dual granite counter-tops and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

