10054 Sharpton Drive

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1272 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $131 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1141.
You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! The master bath features large dual granite counter-tops and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.