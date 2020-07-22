10054 Sharpton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1272 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $131 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1141.



You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! The master bath features large dual granite counter-tops and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

