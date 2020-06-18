All apartments in Harker Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

520 Arapaho Dr

520 Arapaho Dr · (254) 213-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Arapaho Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights. If you are looking for a new-like and modern home, you don't want to miss out on this!

The home offers a living room, welcoming kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a study and a laundry, and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, school and transport. The kitchen has high ceilings with appliances that include a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator with water and ice maker, and flat top gas stove. You can enjoy prepping dinner on the decorative Silestone island. All counter tops are a light grey, easy to care for, Silestone. The entire home has new flooring, the main living areas have combination of tile and hardwood. The bedrooms have brand new beige carpeting. All paint throughout is a neutral light beige, which will make it very easy for accenting with any decor. The living room has a beautiful stone gas fireplace.

In the back of the home, French doors lead you to the master bedroom, creating ample privacy. The ensuite is equipped with a stand-alone shower with massaging shower head, separate Jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Each of the additional bedrooms is large enough to hold full bedroom sets and have ample closet space and ceiling fans.

Even the windows have been upgraded in this impressive home! They were recently upgraded with the highly desired Anderson brand.The back yard is large in size and has plenty of space for entertaining.

Schools zoned to this home are Mountain view Elementary, Union Grove Middle and Harker Heights High School.
If you enjoy hosting family and friends, this is the perfect place to call home!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3246443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Arapaho Dr have any available units?
520 Arapaho Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Arapaho Dr have?
Some of 520 Arapaho Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Arapaho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
520 Arapaho Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Arapaho Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Arapaho Dr is pet friendly.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr offer parking?
Yes, 520 Arapaho Dr does offer parking.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Arapaho Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr have a pool?
No, 520 Arapaho Dr does not have a pool.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr have accessible units?
No, 520 Arapaho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Arapaho Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Arapaho Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Arapaho Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
