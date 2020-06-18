Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights. If you are looking for a new-like and modern home, you don't want to miss out on this!



The home offers a living room, welcoming kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a study and a laundry, and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, school and transport. The kitchen has high ceilings with appliances that include a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator with water and ice maker, and flat top gas stove. You can enjoy prepping dinner on the decorative Silestone island. All counter tops are a light grey, easy to care for, Silestone. The entire home has new flooring, the main living areas have combination of tile and hardwood. The bedrooms have brand new beige carpeting. All paint throughout is a neutral light beige, which will make it very easy for accenting with any decor. The living room has a beautiful stone gas fireplace.



In the back of the home, French doors lead you to the master bedroom, creating ample privacy. The ensuite is equipped with a stand-alone shower with massaging shower head, separate Jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Each of the additional bedrooms is large enough to hold full bedroom sets and have ample closet space and ceiling fans.



Even the windows have been upgraded in this impressive home! They were recently upgraded with the highly desired Anderson brand.The back yard is large in size and has plenty of space for entertaining.



Schools zoned to this home are Mountain view Elementary, Union Grove Middle and Harker Heights High School.

If you enjoy hosting family and friends, this is the perfect place to call home!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3246443)