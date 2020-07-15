All apartments in Harker Heights
2604 White Moon Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

2604 White Moon Dr

2604 White Moon Dr · (254) 699-8909
Location

2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space. This large home has 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, a game room and a loft! As you enter the home through the tiled foyer you will be pleasantly pleased with what you see! To the left of the foyer the arched entry leads you into the formal dining area. Footsteps away you will find a kitchen perfect for any chef with granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a large breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and tiled back splash. The breakfast area and bar are immersed in natural light from the windows. Adjacent to the kitchen is the downstairs living room. Also on the main level you will find two minor bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs will lead you to a loft with enough space for a sitting area or office area and a game room that is wired for surround sound for all the family to enjoy. Retreat to the master suite with raised ceiling or relax in the garden tub, with separate vanities and shower. There is plenty of storage in the enormous walk-in closet. Across the hall you will find the other two minor bedrooms that share a complete bath. Head outside and enjoy the spacious and privately fenced in backyard. The home has a sprinkler system through out. Home is located close to schools, shopping and Still House Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 White Moon Dr have any available units?
2604 White Moon Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2604 White Moon Dr have?
Some of 2604 White Moon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 White Moon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2604 White Moon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 White Moon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 White Moon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2604 White Moon Dr offers parking.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 White Moon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr have a pool?
No, 2604 White Moon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2604 White Moon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 White Moon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 White Moon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2604 White Moon Dr has units with air conditioning.
