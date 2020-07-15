2604 White Moon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space. This large home has 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, a game room and a loft! As you enter the home through the tiled foyer you will be pleasantly pleased with what you see! To the left of the foyer the arched entry leads you into the formal dining area. Footsteps away you will find a kitchen perfect for any chef with granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a large breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and tiled back splash. The breakfast area and bar are immersed in natural light from the windows. Adjacent to the kitchen is the downstairs living room. Also on the main level you will find two minor bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs will lead you to a loft with enough space for a sitting area or office area and a game room that is wired for surround sound for all the family to enjoy. Retreat to the master suite with raised ceiling or relax in the garden tub, with separate vanities and shower. There is plenty of storage in the enormous walk-in closet. Across the hall you will find the other two minor bedrooms that share a complete bath. Head outside and enjoy the spacious and privately fenced in backyard. The home has a sprinkler system through out. Home is located close to schools, shopping and Still House Lake.