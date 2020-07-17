All apartments in Harker Heights
2208 Delaware Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

2208 Delaware Drive

2208 Delaware · (254) 213-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 Delaware, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing four bedroom Harker Heights home! Beauty, space and lots of amenities is what you'll find in this charming home. The nice and spacious livingroom has a lovely wood burning fireplace. There is an additional living area and two dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a built-in desk area. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub, separate vanities, separate shower and large closets. In addition, out back you will find a nice yard with a storage shed. Don't miss out! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Delaware Drive have any available units?
2208 Delaware Drive has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2208 Delaware Drive have?
Some of 2208 Delaware Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Delaware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Delaware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Delaware Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Delaware Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Delaware Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Delaware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Delaware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Delaware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Delaware Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Delaware Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Delaware Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
