2208 Delaware Drive

Amenities
Amazing four bedroom Harker Heights home! Beauty, space and lots of amenities is what you'll find in this charming home. The nice and spacious livingroom has a lovely wood burning fireplace. There is an additional living area and two dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a built-in desk area. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub, separate vanities, separate shower and large closets. In addition, out back you will find a nice yard with a storage shed. Don't miss out! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*