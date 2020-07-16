All apartments in Harker Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2204 Wickiup Trail

2204 Wickiup Trl · (254) 526-5000
Location

2204 Wickiup Trl, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 Wickiup Trail · Avail. Aug 20

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2316 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.

This spacious home has four bedrooms, one of which could be used as an office, and two and a quarter bathrooms. Upon entering, be surprised at the open formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen has a breakfast area, and continuing your tour will lead you to the spacious family room. Wood flooring and ceramic tile can be found throughout the home, except in the carpeted bedrooms, and the tasteful, two-tone interior paint was previously updated throughout (August 2018). Outside, choose to enjoy our sunny Texas weather in the screened-in patio or relaxing in the privacy fenced backyard. Washer and dryer are included.

Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing Assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.

(RLNE2429314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have any available units?
2204 Wickiup Trail has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2204 Wickiup Trail have?
Some of 2204 Wickiup Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Wickiup Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Wickiup Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Wickiup Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail offer parking?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Wickiup Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have a pool?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have accessible units?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Wickiup Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Wickiup Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
