Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.



This spacious home has four bedrooms, one of which could be used as an office, and two and a quarter bathrooms. Upon entering, be surprised at the open formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen has a breakfast area, and continuing your tour will lead you to the spacious family room. Wood flooring and ceramic tile can be found throughout the home, except in the carpeted bedrooms, and the tasteful, two-tone interior paint was previously updated throughout (August 2018). Outside, choose to enjoy our sunny Texas weather in the screened-in patio or relaxing in the privacy fenced backyard. Washer and dryer are included.



Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing Assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.



