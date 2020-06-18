Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf

FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf



Beautiful three bedroom two bath home equipped with Central AC & Heat, a fire place, covered patio, sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard, washer/dryer connections and is located in the Killeen Independent School District.



**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****



Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!

Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.

No bully breeds are permitted such as Pit Bulls, Chows, Presa, Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepard, feral cats, or mix or hybrid thereof. Ferrets will not be allowed under any circumstances.

All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.



*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



