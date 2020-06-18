All apartments in Harker Heights
Harker Heights, TX
2200 Heights Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2200 Heights Drive

2200 Heights Dr
Location

2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 Heights Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:
CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf
FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home equipped with Central AC & Heat, a fire place, covered patio, sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard, washer/dryer connections and is located in the Killeen Independent School District.

**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****

Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!
Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.
No bully breeds are permitted such as Pit Bulls, Chows, Presa, Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepard, feral cats, or mix or hybrid thereof. Ferrets will not be allowed under any circumstances.
All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Heights Drive have any available units?
2200 Heights Drive has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2200 Heights Drive have?
Some of 2200 Heights Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Heights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 2200 Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Heights Drive does offer parking.
Does 2200 Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 2200 Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2200 Heights Drive has units with air conditioning.
