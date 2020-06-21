202 E Cherokee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Ready for move-in TODAY. Watch the Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/EastCherokee. Caring, experienced landlord may never sell, so feel secure and stable making this your well-loved home as long as you wish! Lower rent possible, esp w/ longer lease. Section 8 experience, so HUD housing vouchers OK! Tenant may be able to split deposits over a few mos, with half due at approval. Built in 1973 BUT remodeled like new! Rare FIVE bdrm home! Unoccupied, professionally cleaned, ready to view! New paint and carpet.