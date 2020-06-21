All apartments in Harker Heights
Find more places like 202 E Cherokee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
202 E Cherokee Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

202 E Cherokee Drive

202 E Cherokee Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

202 E Cherokee Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ready for move-in TODAY. Watch the Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/EastCherokee. Caring, experienced landlord may never sell, so feel secure and stable making this your well-loved home as long as you wish! Lower rent possible, esp w/ longer lease. Section 8 experience, so HUD housing vouchers OK! Tenant may be able to split deposits over a few mos, with half due at approval. Built in 1973 BUT remodeled like new! Rare FIVE bdrm home! Unoccupied, professionally cleaned, ready to view! New paint and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have any available units?
202 E Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 202 E Cherokee Drive have?
Some of 202 E Cherokee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 E Cherokee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive offer parking?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have a pool?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 E Cherokee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 E Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 E Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Harker Heights Apartments with BalconyHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College