Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Opportunity to be the first person to live in this new Duplex ~ No Carpet Here! ~ 1" Blinds / Refrigerator and Gutters will be installed to make it ready for move in ~ Automatic Sprinklers ~ Countertops in Kitchen and Baths are Granite ~ Long Driveway fits 2 cars plus one in attached garage ~ Private Yard ~ Ceiling Fans ~ High Ceilings ~ Covered Front Porch