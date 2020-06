Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

When buying isn't an option, why not rent the most exquisite rental home on the market. This well maintained home offers a gorgeous open concept with a spacious and bright family room with plenty of wallspace and windows for your relaxation and enjoyment. The well appointed kitchen is great for entertaining and serving great meals to your guest which you will prepare in your modern appliances. Breakfast is served in the bright and cheery breakfast room with a view of the patio and morning sun or dinners and holidays in the formal dining with warm wood flooring. Relax in the private master suite and Indulge yourself in a deep soak in the luxurious spa tub. You'll love the design. Two minor bedrooms and an office offer optional living spaces for family and friends with a private guest bath. The backyard oasis is filled with so interesting areas to enjoy. There's a amazing backyard, great for gardening, an extended patio great for grilling and sharing laughs with family and friends