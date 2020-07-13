193 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX with parking
As astonishing as it might sound, there was actually a Garden of Eden in north Texas! Well, at least that's what the Cheney-Sanders family thought when they moved there in the 1840s. Filled with sparkling streams, refreshing natural springs and abundant orchards, Major Cheney named the area, that is now a historic district within Haltom City, the Garden of Eden!
With a population of 43,376 residents and growing, Haltom City is a stunningly beautiful suburb five miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. Officially incorporated in July of 1969, Haltom City gradually enfolded Meadow Oaks, Oak Knoll, East Ridge and Garden of Eden into it's boundaries. Because of that growth and incorporation, Haltom City is one of north Texas' most treasured and visually stunning communities! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Haltom City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.