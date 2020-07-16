All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2501 Beverly

2501 Beverly Drive · (903) 455-6614
Location

2501 Beverly Drive, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 Beverly · Avail. Sep 24

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2501 Beverly Available 09/24/20 2501 Beverly- House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!
Three bedroom, one and a half bath, two car garage home featuring a fenced backyard and fireplace. Includes central heat and air, fridge, disposal, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. This home is in Bowie elementary school district. The stove, heating, and water heater all use gas in this house.
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!

(RLNE4884358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Beverly have any available units?
2501 Beverly has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 Beverly have?
Some of 2501 Beverly's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Beverly currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Beverly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Beverly pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Beverly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2501 Beverly offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Beverly offers parking.
Does 2501 Beverly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Beverly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Beverly have a pool?
No, 2501 Beverly does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Beverly have accessible units?
No, 2501 Beverly does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Beverly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Beverly has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Beverly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 Beverly has units with air conditioning.
