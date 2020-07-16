Amenities

2501 Beverly Available 09/24/20 2501 Beverly- House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!

Three bedroom, one and a half bath, two car garage home featuring a fenced backyard and fireplace. Includes central heat and air, fridge, disposal, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. This home is in Bowie elementary school district. The stove, heating, and water heater all use gas in this house.

