2016 three-bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the Fort Worth side of Granbury for an easy commute to Fort Worth. Open concept living with granite countertops throughout the house. Beautiful beam featured in the living room. There is lots of storage in the house. The kitchen has stainless appliances. House fully foam insulated. Backyard has a great patio and a sprinkler system. It also has a 6' wood privacy fence.