All apartments in Granbury
Find more places like 4201 Beryl Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Granbury, TX
/
4201 Beryl Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:18 PM

4201 Beryl Lane

4201 Beryl Ln · (817) 219-1267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Granbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX 76049

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast bar, dry bar or coffee bar, desk, walk in pantry, & cabinet as well as countertop space galore! Utility room is complete with a front load washer and dryer included, space for a second refrigerator or a freezer, second pantry or over flow for holiday dish ware shelving area. Master has it’s own door to outside covered patio. Oversized fenced backyard with a storage building. Sprinkler System. Landscaped. Extra space in garage for storage or freezer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Beryl Lane have any available units?
4201 Beryl Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4201 Beryl Lane have?
Some of 4201 Beryl Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Beryl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Beryl Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Beryl Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Beryl Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granbury.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Beryl Lane does offer parking.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Beryl Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane have a pool?
No, 4201 Beryl Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane have accessible units?
No, 4201 Beryl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Beryl Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Beryl Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Beryl Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4201 Beryl Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive
Granbury, TX 76048
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road
Granbury, TX 76048

Similar Pages

Granbury 2 BedroomsGranbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Granbury Apartments with ParkingGranbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Granbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFlower Mound, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXRoanoke, TXWillow Park, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXStephenville, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity