4201 Beryl Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast bar, dry bar or coffee bar, desk, walk in pantry, & cabinet as well as countertop space galore! Utility room is complete with a front load washer and dryer included, space for a second refrigerator or a freezer, second pantry or over flow for holiday dish ware shelving area. Master has it’s own door to outside covered patio. Oversized fenced backyard with a storage building. Sprinkler System. Landscaped. Extra space in garage for storage or freezer and refrigerator.