Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

How would you like to arrive home to an open and spacious floor plan that comes with a Refrigerator and Stove, all you need is your furniture and you are set. Offers split bedrooms with a kids retreat, no carpet throughout the home, kitchen that you can entertain and be part of the conversation. Backyard is the showstopper with a huge covered patio total chill spot.