223 Yale Boulevard

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice home on a cul de sac with plank in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. No neighbor in back as that property owned by the school. There is a fireplace in the family room and yard is fenced. Desoto Schools. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee and can use credit card. Pet deposit is $500 per pet (half refundable at move-out) plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 9/14/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.