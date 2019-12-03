All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1833 Dynasty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1833 Dynasty Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:26 PM

1833 Dynasty Drive

1833 Dynasty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1833 Dynasty Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story home on corner lot with side entry parking. There is vinyl plank in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The front living area has a fireplace. There is also a large living area where the single car garage once was so 2 living areas. The kitchen has an area for dining table. Linen closet. Electric and gas. Lots of place for parking. Huge covered back patio. DeSoto ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.Rental Terms: Rent: $295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have any available units?
1833 Dynasty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1833 Dynasty Drive have?
Some of 1833 Dynasty Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Dynasty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Dynasty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Dynasty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Dynasty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Dynasty Drive offers parking.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Dynasty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have a pool?
No, 1833 Dynasty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 Dynasty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Dynasty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Dynasty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Dynasty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District