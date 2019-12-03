1833 Dynasty Drive

Amenities

Single story home on corner lot with side entry parking. There is vinyl plank in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The front living area has a fireplace. There is also a large living area where the single car garage once was so 2 living areas. The kitchen has an area for dining table. Linen closet. Electric and gas. Lots of place for parking. Huge covered back patio. DeSoto ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.Rental Terms: Rent: $295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.