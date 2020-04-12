All apartments in Glenn Heights
1822 Sunset Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:30 AM

1822 Sunset Drive

1822 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Sunset Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This modern design townhouse located within a gated neighborhood features a 3/2.5/2 design and is situated near Interstate 2 and within minutes of shopping centers, major retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment centers! Walking in, you'll immediately notice the openness of the downstairs with it's open layout and high ceilings. The kitchen, complete with ample counter and cabinet space, is great for entertaining with it's spacious layout and large center island which features a small but cozy bar style seating. Want indoor storage space? Be sure to check under the stairs, which has ample storage space. Another downstairs amenity is the the master bedroom and bath which features a large walk-in shower, walk-in closet, and a double vanity! Walking upstairs leads to the loft style room which overlooks the downstairs and is great for a home office, study, kid's playroom, etc. Upstairs also features 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1822 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1822 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

