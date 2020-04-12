1822 Sunset Drive

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This modern design townhouse located within a gated neighborhood features a 3/2.5/2 design and is situated near Interstate 2 and within minutes of shopping centers, major retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment centers! Walking in, you'll immediately notice the openness of the downstairs with it's open layout and high ceilings. The kitchen, complete with ample counter and cabinet space, is great for entertaining with it's spacious layout and large center island which features a small but cozy bar style seating. Want indoor storage space? Be sure to check under the stairs, which has ample storage space. Another downstairs amenity is the the master bedroom and bath which features a large walk-in shower, walk-in closet, and a double vanity! Walking upstairs leads to the loft style room which overlooks the downstairs and is great for a home office, study, kid's playroom, etc. Upstairs also features 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom!