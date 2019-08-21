All apartments in Glenn Heights
1601 Waters Edge Drive
1601 Waters Edge Drive

1601 Waters Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Waters Edge Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single story home is almost ready for move in. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 car garage. There is newer plank flooring in the living areas and updated carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is good sized and open to the living area Yard is fenced. In process of few repairs and minor cleaning. Desoto ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1601 Waters Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1601 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Waters Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Waters Edge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Waters Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Waters Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Waters Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

