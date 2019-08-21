1601 Waters Edge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single story home is almost ready for move in. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 car garage. There is newer plank flooring in the living areas and updated carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is good sized and open to the living area Yard is fenced. In process of few repairs and minor cleaning. Desoto ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.