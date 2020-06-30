Brand new home! Never lived in. Stainless steel fridge. Carpet only in bedrooms. Fenced yard. Sprinkler system. Back patio covered. Brand new home! Carpet only in bedrooms. Fenced in yard. Refrigerator. Sprinkler System!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have any available units?
1013 Cliffbrake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have?
Some of 1013 Cliffbrake Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Cliffbrake Way currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Cliffbrake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Cliffbrake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Cliffbrake Way is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Cliffbrake Way offers parking.
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Cliffbrake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have a pool?
No, 1013 Cliffbrake Way does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have accessible units?
No, 1013 Cliffbrake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Cliffbrake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Cliffbrake Way has units with dishwashers.
