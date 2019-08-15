Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

8988 Schoenthal Rd Available 09/13/19 Country Living, City Conveniences - 1.5 Acre Home Minutes from I-35 and Randolph AFB/Fort Sam, Car Detached Garage and Shop with Boat Ramp, Tennis Court - Open Floor Plan, Game Room with Ceramic Tile Flooring, In Garden Ridge but No HOA, Home interior has been Remodeled, Refrigerator and Pool Table in Game Room Remains with Tenant, Room for a Wonderful Garden...Country Home in the Middle of NE San Antonio, Award Winning Comal County School System.



