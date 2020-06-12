/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Offatts Bayou
46 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
University of Texas Medical Branch
16 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$803
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Pirates Cove
36 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
East End Historic District
6 Units Available
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Campeche Cove
21 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Lindale
50 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Central City
8 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
889 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Galveston
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
675 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Results within 10 miles of Galveston
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
18 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$864
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
