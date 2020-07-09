All apartments in Fort Worth
835 E Harvey Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM

835 E Harvey Avenue

835 East Harvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

835 East Harvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home! NEW CONSTRUCTION home ready NOW. Close to highways and schools. Big open living room-Kitchen area. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have any available units?
835 E Harvey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 835 E Harvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
835 E Harvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 E Harvey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 835 E Harvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 E Harvey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 E Harvey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

