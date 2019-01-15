Rent Calculator
1509 Park Place B
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 8
1509 Park Place B
1509 Park Place Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1509 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fairmount District - Now Leasing - Cute efficiency located in the Fairmount District! Hardwood floors, appliances included, small patio area. Close to Hospitals and Magnolia!
(RLNE2145559)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Park Place B have any available units?
1509 Park Place B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1509 Park Place B currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Park Place B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Park Place B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Park Place B is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Park Place B offer parking?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Park Place B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Park Place B have a pool?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Park Place B have accessible units?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Park Place B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Park Place B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Park Place B does not have units with air conditioning.
