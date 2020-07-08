1467 East Morphy Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Hillside
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Large open living room and kitchen. Nice laminate flooring. Includes stove, built-in microwave. Granite counter-tops. Nice size bedrooms with plenty or closet space throughout. Large front and back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1467 E Morphy St have any available units?
1467 E Morphy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 E Morphy St have?
Some of 1467 E Morphy St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 E Morphy St currently offering any rent specials?
1467 E Morphy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 E Morphy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 E Morphy St is pet friendly.
Does 1467 E Morphy St offer parking?
No, 1467 E Morphy St does not offer parking.
Does 1467 E Morphy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 E Morphy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 E Morphy St have a pool?
No, 1467 E Morphy St does not have a pool.
Does 1467 E Morphy St have accessible units?
No, 1467 E Morphy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 E Morphy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 E Morphy St has units with dishwashers.
