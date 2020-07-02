Rent Calculator
1006 Samuels Avenue
1006 Samuels Avenue
1006 Samuels Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1006 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rock Island-Samuels Avenue
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully restored property close to downtown and Cowtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue have any available units?
1006 Samuels Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 Samuels Avenue have?
Some of 1006 Samuels Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 Samuels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Samuels Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Samuels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Samuels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Samuels Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Samuels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 Samuels Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 Samuels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Samuels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Samuels Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
