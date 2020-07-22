9822 Joyce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Better than New Perry Home in Community of the Year, Meridiana! Beautiful Tile throughout and Open Floorplan make THIS home "The One"! Kitchen has TONS of cabinet space, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances with gas cooktop as well! Family room has large gas fireplace that makes for a cozy gathering space! Just off of family room is the master suite with tons of natural light and angled ceilings! Master bath features deep soaking garden tub, spacious tiled shower and double sinks, along with huge walk-in closet...perfection! Be sure to step out back as well and discover....No back neighbors!!!