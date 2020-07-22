All apartments in Fort Bend County
9822 Joyce Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:56 PM

9822 Joyce Drive

9822 Joyce Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Joyce Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77545

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Better than New Perry Home in Community of the Year, Meridiana! Beautiful Tile throughout and Open Floorplan make THIS home "The One"! Kitchen has TONS of cabinet space, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances with gas cooktop as well! Family room has large gas fireplace that makes for a cozy gathering space! Just off of family room is the master suite with tons of natural light and angled ceilings! Master bath features deep soaking garden tub, spacious tiled shower and double sinks, along with huge walk-in closet...perfection! Be sure to step out back as well and discover....No back neighbors!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Joyce Drive have any available units?
9822 Joyce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 9822 Joyce Drive have?
Some of 9822 Joyce Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Joyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Joyce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Joyce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9822 Joyce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9822 Joyce Drive offers parking.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9822 Joyce Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive have a pool?
No, 9822 Joyce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9822 Joyce Drive has accessible units.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9822 Joyce Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9822 Joyce Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9822 Joyce Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
