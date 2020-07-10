All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

Richmond House

402 S 11th St · (281) 937-8707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX 77469

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. Sep 8

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. Aug 8

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 8

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richmond House.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Richmond House Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Richmond, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Richmond House today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Richmond House. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection floor plans that come well-appointed with a washer and dryer in all units, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious wall to wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, large private patios and much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per appllicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 - $400 (2 bedroom)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Richmond House have any available units?
Richmond House has 4 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Richmond House have?
Some of Richmond House's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richmond House currently offering any rent specials?
Richmond House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richmond House pet-friendly?
No, Richmond House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does Richmond House offer parking?
Yes, Richmond House offers parking.
Does Richmond House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Richmond House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Richmond House have a pool?
No, Richmond House does not have a pool.
Does Richmond House have accessible units?
No, Richmond House does not have accessible units.
Does Richmond House have units with dishwashers?
No, Richmond House does not have units with dishwashers.

