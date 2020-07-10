Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to Richmond House Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Richmond, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Richmond House today!



Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Richmond House. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection floor plans that come well-appointed with a washer and dryer in all units, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious wall to wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, large private patios and much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!