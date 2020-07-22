All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 8015 DESERT MEADOW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
8015 DESERT MEADOW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

8015 DESERT MEADOW

8015 Desert Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8015 Desert Meadow Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home was just built & has NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Just off the front entryway is a study perfect for a home office! After passing through the foyer you come to a large family room that is open to the kitchen & features a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight; it's a true entertainer's dream! Whip up your favorite recipes in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring & backsplash, a massive central island, a walk-in pantry, recessed lighting & cabinets that provide ample storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving & a luxurious bathroom that showcases double sinks, tile floors, a garden soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The home also has a large covered patio in the backyard, perfect for firing up the grill and doing some outdoor entertaining on the weekends! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Blinds to be installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have any available units?
8015 DESERT MEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have?
Some of 8015 DESERT MEADOW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 DESERT MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
8015 DESERT MEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 DESERT MEADOW pet-friendly?
No, 8015 DESERT MEADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW offer parking?
Yes, 8015 DESERT MEADOW offers parking.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 DESERT MEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have a pool?
No, 8015 DESERT MEADOW does not have a pool.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 8015 DESERT MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8015 DESERT MEADOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 8015 DESERT MEADOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8015 DESERT MEADOW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Broadstone Sienna
5222 Avalon Point
Missouri City, TX 77459
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093
Richmond, TX 77406
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr
Stafford, TX 77477
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr
Richmond, TX 77407

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine