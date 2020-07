Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Did not flood.Home is occupied please allow 2 hour approval appointment. Available for lease in January. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout entry, kitchen, and family room.. Carpet area will be replaced with wood flooring. NO CARPET IN THIS HOUSE. Beautiful, granite island in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Easy access to Hwy 59, shopping and restaurants.