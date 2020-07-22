All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 5435 Drumlin Field Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
5435 Drumlin Field Way
Last updated June 11 2019 at 9:59 AM

5435 Drumlin Field Way

5435 Drumlin Field Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5435 Drumlin Field Way, Fort Bend County, TX 77407

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
5435 Drumlin Field Way - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/868903?source=marketing

Price: $1850

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1850
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2834
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: microwave

Extras: Wow! Check out this luxurious, energy efficient home ready to Lease today! Kitchen with island, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area and formal dining area. Open living room with cozy fireplace and great natural lighting. Grand master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms generously sized with more than enough storage space. Game room upstairs perfect for entertaining. Don't wait...won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE1893492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have any available units?
5435 Drumlin Field Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have?
Some of 5435 Drumlin Field Way's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Drumlin Field Way currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Drumlin Field Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Drumlin Field Way pet-friendly?
No, 5435 Drumlin Field Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way offer parking?
Yes, 5435 Drumlin Field Way offers parking.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Drumlin Field Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have a pool?
No, 5435 Drumlin Field Way does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have accessible units?
No, 5435 Drumlin Field Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 Drumlin Field Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Drumlin Field Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5435 Drumlin Field Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace
Richmond, TX 77407
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort
Pecan Grove, TX 77407
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr
Stafford, TX 77477
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine